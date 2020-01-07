The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 4-7:
David Hall, 35, 1077 Airport Road, Jacksonville, hold for Polk County.
William Owen, 62, 1825A Hamm Pond Road, Sneads, failure to appear (unlawful assembly).
Benjamin Gaskill, 38, 1860 Destiny Lane, Marianna, unarmed burglary of a conveyance, unarmed burglary of a structure, grand theft, petit theft.
William Morris, 22, 2649 Kynesville Road, Cottondale, hold for Washington County.
Linda Barnes, 61, 5620 Fort Road, Greenwood, driving under the influence with damage to property or person of another.
Sonja Smith, 38, 6103 Mellow Trail, Marianna, aggravated battery.
Stephanie Mitchell, 36, 2532 Spring Creek Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Ezekiel Reed, 19, 106 Foreman Road, Opp, AL, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
Sonja Smith, 38, 6103 Mellow Trail, Marianna, aggravated battery with great bodily harm/permanent disfigurement.
David Creamer, 52, 1255 Masada Lane, Spring Hill, grand theft.
Miguel Napoles, 65, 3596 West 104th Terrace, Hialeah, fugitive from justice.
Jeremy Johnson, 32, 8106 Eugenia St., Sneads, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), driving while license suspended or revoked (with knowledge), possession of methamphetamine.
Andrew Whidden, 37, 2627 Pebble Hill Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of state probation.
Khrystal Attaway, 35, 18170 NW County Road 73, Clarksville, giving false name, contraband offense.
JAIL POPULATION: 221
