The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from April 18-21:
Sonya Purvis, 45, 2006 Third Ave., Sneads, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Couch, 44, 5373 St. Creek Lane, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
Anthony O’Neal, 23, 2659 Gregory Lane, Cottondale, battery.
Tyree Williams, 28, 5165 Highway 90 (Lot C), Marianna, fugitive from justice.
Shannon Hartsfield, 29, 1022 East Cottonwood Highway, Dothan, AL, dealing in stolen property, fugitive from justice.
Ciarre Farlin, 38, 4450 NW SR 270, Bristol, introduction of contraband into a state prison, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
James Black, 35, 3379A Riley Drive, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kellie Lipford, 43, 4290A Brewster Road, Tallahassee, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement officer.
JAIL POPULATION: 196
