The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 31, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020:
Mansel Swaney, 54, 208 North 98 (Apt. 5), Okeechobee, fugitive from justice (Johnson County, Missouri).
Larry Sloan, 32, 4303 Rifleman Trail, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Bradley Miller, 55, 7917 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked.
James Melvin, 49, 409 City Square Road, Alford, battery (domestic violence).
Joseph Kelly, 39, 135 Boca Lagoon Drive, Panama City, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone.
Jason Crawford, 43, 2010 Saddle Road, Dothan, AL, violation of county probation.
Mathew Shuff, 34, 6544 Slocomb Road, Grand Ridge, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
John Edison, 43, 8909 Georgia Highway 62, Blakley, GA, violation of state probation.
Frances Hughes, 40, 311 Ponderosa Drive, Midland City, AL, introduction of contraband communication, unlawful use of two-way communication, interference with prisoners.
Jim Layton, 29, 217 Sage Loop, Harford, AL, fugitive from justice.
Kavarsia Williams, 36, 3286 Valley Oaks Drive, Marianna, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, petit theft.
Joshua Tappen, 36, 2650 Lovewood Road, Cottondale, domestic battery by strangulation.
Cleven Dixon, 54, 2917 Sunset Drive, Marianna, felony battery.
Dante Glover, 20, 2630 Pebble Hill Road, Marianna, out-of-county warrant (Broward County).
Forrest Elliott, 64, 2253 Brittany Loop, Marianna, petit theft, resisting officer without violence.
Tony Harvey, 54, 9476 Marchand Ave., Daphne, AL, fugitive from justice.
JAIL POPULATION: 213
