The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 15-17:
Scotty Williams, 41, 3791 Highway 69, Greenwood, principle to the sale/delivery of a controlled substance.
Octavia Jackson, 31, 2759 Caniehead Road, Campbellton, domestic violence.
Roddrekus Richardson, 36, 2759 Caniehead Road, Campbellton, domestic violence.
Quayshaan Johnson, 26, 4196 Yost St., Marianna, non-child support.
Earnest Johnson, 42, 2913A Albert St., Marianna, non-child support.
Deondras Kenner, 32, 4225 Village Court, Marianna, battery-domestic
Thomas Davis, 43, 4727 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, sexual battery, unnatural and lascivious act, false imprisonment.
Dearyll Green, 22, 1008 59th Ave., Dr W, Bradenton, failure to appear (stalking/harassment, false imprisonment).
Jayla Long, 29, 1628 Tangerine St., Orlando, resisting officer without violence, violation of state probation.
Destiny McLeod, 25, 1199 8th Ave., Graceville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Richard Bliss, 36, 4410 South St., Marianna, battery (domestic).
Christopher Martin, 21, 2559 El Bethel Road, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic).
JAIL POPULATION: 194
