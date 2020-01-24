The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 22-24:
Yessica Perez, 24, 130 Beulah Ave., Callaway, failure to appear.
Krystal Knox, 30, 3013 Buttercup Lane, Cottondale, violation of conditional release.
Devontraye Bailey 26, 1451 McGriff St., Chattahoochee, violation of state probation.
Arthur Burnley, 40, 1279 Redfield Road, Tallahassee, grand theft.
Ron Howard Sr., 48, 1920 Trimble Road, Tallahassee, violation of state probation.
Amber Roedel, 28, 2025 Creekwood Drive, Marianna, child abuse, neglect of a child.
Justin Nix, 40, 923 Edison Ave., Alford, failure to appear.
Wendy Osterberg, 47, 172 York Drive, Kinsey, AL, failure to appear.
Michael Sorey, 28, 824 White Ave., Graceville, grand theft auto.
Lucas Slater, 38, 3796 Highway 2, Graceville, felony driving while license suspended/revoked.
Darryl Hayes, 35, 3678 Burbank Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Cleatha Simmons, 48, 172 Bailey Road, Wewahitchka, violation of state probation.
Willie Lee, 61, 4684 Watson St. (Apt. 4), Marianna, failure to report vacating residence (as sex offender), failure to establish residence within 48 hours (as sex offender), failure to register change of address (as sex offender).
Norquekes Calhoun, 29, 2923 Harrison St., Marianna, petit theft-four counts.
Calvin Peterson, 25, 4164 Hickory Lane, Marianna, shooting/throwing missile into dwelling/vehicle/building.
JAIL POPULATION: 236
