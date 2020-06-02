The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 30-June 2:
Traci Fears, 49, 2406 Mayberry Lane, Marianna, following/harassing/cyberstalking another.
Francis Weeks, 38, 406 2nd St., Chipley, trespassing.
Sean Ross, 32, 516 Forrest St., Chipley, driving with expired license.
Sarah Mercier Caruso, 27, 5413 Mill Creek Road, Graceville, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, battery (domestic), aggravated battery with a deadly weapon-two counts.
James Everett, 28, 4049 St. Matthews Road, Caryville, grand theft of motor vehicle.
Eric Birge, 36, 4397 Dial St., Marianna, hold for Manatee County.
Erica Keyzer, 31, 3295 Mission Road, Tallahassee, violation of state probation.
Katilyn Payne, 19, 6341 Grassy Road, Southport, violation of state probation.
Terri Butler, 35, 16933 NW Marple St., Blountstown, burglary of conveyance, petit theft, fraudulent use of credit card-four counts.
JAIL POPULATION: 185
