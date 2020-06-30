The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 27-30:
James Spears, 42, 2920 Harrison St., Marianna, concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of state probation.
Taliyah Reed, 22, 6711 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, burglary with assault.
Kristina Anderson, 41, 320 Bell Circle, Lynn Haven, petit theft-2nd degree.
James Miller, 36, 12521 Golden Estate Road, Fountain, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Jones, 23, 5002 Land Drive, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Tyrei Tucker, 31, 909 S Ussery St., Dothan, AL, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
Thomas Daffin Jr., 43, 2091 Main St., Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Jarrod Briand, 36, 238 County Road 56, Midland City AL, violation of county probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 190
