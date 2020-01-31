The following individuals were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 29-31:
Freddie Jones, 31, 5504 Mt. Tabor Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Travis Harvey, 35, 2824 Rockwell St., Marianna, aggravated assault, resisting officer without violence, violation of probation.
Fitzgerald Williams, 30, 1938 Wagon Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation, fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Clarence Colemen, 30, 2511 Second Ave., Alford, grand theft.
Clifton Bryant, 29, 4299 Sylvania Plantation Road, Greenwood, sale or delivery of methamphetamine.
Trenton Jeter, 20, 7559 By Faith Lane, Grand Ridge, violation of county probation.
Jason Addison, 42, 3351 Hatcher St., Fort Pierce, unlawful taking or possession of any freshly killed deer or wild turkey with use of light and gun.
Charles Bolt, 45, 5462 Millcreek Road, Graceville, battery (domestic violence).
Zachary Stewart, 23, 5248 Carter Loop, Marianna, hold for Taylor County.
Roddrekcus Richardson, 35, 2795 Caniehead Road, Campbellton, possession of controlled substance within intent to distribute-four counts, felon in possession of a firearm-four counts, felon in possession of ammunition, operating a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Callen Bozeman, 21, 4716 Meadowview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Williams Betancourt, 27, 10301 Dunleaf Arc Way, Norcross, GA, failure to appear.
Tamara Prier, 28, 7506 Yellow Bluff Road, Panama City, hold for Bay County.
Laytovian Godwin, 20, 2925 Harley Drive, Marianna, resisting officer without violence, hold for Calhoun County.
Melinda Turner, 37, 2817 Caledonia St., Marianna, fugitive from justice (Missouri).
Kenyonis Granger, 35, 3351 Valley Oak Drive, Marianna, solicit or engage in romantic relationship with student by authority figure.
JAIL POPULATION: 228
