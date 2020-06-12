The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 10-12:
- Anthony Whitten, 56, 3749 Herns Road, Greenwood, battery on a person 65 or older.
- Gabriel Clemons, 37, 3800 Skyview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
- Marisely Adan, 38, 2575 North Street (lot 8), Cottondale, violation of county probation.
- James Hare, 47, 7181 Gilley Road, Grand Ridge, fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license suspended or revoked-knowingly, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brittney Williams, 27, 871 Batson Road, Graceville, hold for Washington Co.
- Eva Haddock, 44, 2102 NW Palmbeach Drive, Altha, hold for Bay Co.
- Nicholas Lemaster, 23, 420 South Market, McArthur, Ohio, violation of state probation, non-child support.
- Eddie White, 46, 4290 Cedar St., Marianna, battery-two counts.
- Jessie Folsom, 22, 5412 Spring Cemetery Road, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (violation of injunction).
- Chaquisha Spears, 22, 2906 Orange St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gabriel Ornelas, 23, 190 Water St., Newton, GA, conspiracy to introduce contraband, unlawful compensation-two counts, unlawful use of two-way communication-two counts.
- Bobby Sharpe, 35, 11 SE 193rd Ave., Old Town, violation of state probation.
- Aneesha Kent, 41, 230 Lakepoint Road, Alford, violation of county probation.
- Daniel Powell, 29, 219 Mail Andrews, King Fort, TN, fugitive from justice, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
JAIL POPULATION: 185
