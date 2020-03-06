The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 4-6:
Nathan Tidwell, 35, 2715 Mount Zion Road, Gordon, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Benny Rivera, 50, 5208 13th St., Malone, hold for Washington County.
Susan Johnson, 43, 20 Water St., Chattahoochee, violation of state probation.
Richard Elhard, 38, 76 Otter Slide, Eastpoint, violation of state probation.
Jalinda Wiggins, 37, 3142 Clemdell Lane, Campbellton, failure to appear.
Marion Marshall, 49, 526 Martin Luther King Drive, Chipley, battery (domestic).
Anthony Hall, 36, 4435 Holly Hill Road, Marianna, aggravated assault.
Bruce Tillman, 31, 2077 MLK (Apt. B3), Mobile, AL, failure to appear (driving while license suspended/revoked-knowingly, tag attached not assigned, no registration).
Marcus Johnson, 31, 1010 Harris Hill Road (Apt. 46), Ozark, AL, violation of county probation.
Mark Hamilton, 40, 4170 Willow Pond Road, Marianna, fugitive from justice (Decatur County, GA).
Eric Ford, 41, 4459 Broad St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence, fugitive from justice (Larimer County, CO).
Christian Hamrick, 18, 3624 Highway 90 (Apt. 17), Marianna, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams).
JAIL POPULATION: 231
