The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 25-27:
Jennifer Tillman, 31, 18884 NE BE Barfield Road, Altha, loitering and prowling.
Johnathan Shack, 27, 2887 Friend St., Marianna, possession of marijuana with intent to sell/distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jorrian Weshley, 17, 3668 Flat Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Decorian Daniels, 26, 3965 Sunset Drive, Marianna, non-child support.
Dillon Carpenter, 23, 15726 NW Smith St., Altha, out-of-county warrant (Calhoun County).
Stacey Trickey, 33, 18704 NW County Road, Altha, introduction of contraband into county facility, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emily Denton, 27, 4012 Desert Court, Pasco, WA, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
JAIL POPULATON: 192
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.