The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 5-7:
Kristie Williams, 37, 7095 NW Camp Head Road, Altha, introduction of contraband (recorded communications).
Douglas Merritt, 41, 6063 Wolf Pond Road, Marianna, aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dwight Holland, 41, 2923 Topaz Road, Cottondale, burglary of occupied dwelling petit theft, criminal mischief under $200.
John Floyd, 40, 2407 Phillips Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Edwin Barber, 43, 3240 Dipping Vat Road, Middleburg, violation of county probation.
Mary Ashley, 39, 816 Faith Ave. (Lot 3), Graceville, hold for Levy County.
Andrew Miles, 25, 2181 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Zachary Sexton, 30, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Calhoun County.
Olen Hunter, 38, 8019 Church St., Sneads, possession of controlled substance, tag attached not assigned.
Jaymison Blount, 28, 5313 12th St., Malone, possession of controlled substance, resisting officer without violence.
Christine Mears, 52, 2255 Bethlehem Road, Cottondale, aggravated battery.
JAIL POPULATION: 227
