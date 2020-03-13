The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 11-13:
Jermaine Riley, 30, 4465 Fairfax Road, Marianna, trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance.
Michael Baxley, 36, 2486 Dellwood-Cypress Road, Grand Ridge, possession of a firearm by a felon, non-child support.
William Gause, 37, 510 Kissimmee St., Tallahassee, grand theft-three counts, contracting without a license during an emergency, organized scheme to defraud.
Charles Smith, 40, 4744 Lyons Road, Tallahassee, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).
Shiena Sheawa, 32, 40111 Pine St., Greenwood, non-child support.
James Meredith, 54, 3870 Highway 69, Greenwood, non-child support.
Christopher Prine, 32, 3636 Robert Murphy Road, Graceville, battery (domestic).
Tristun Dozier, 19, 2802 Pennsylvania Ave., Marianna, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Pernell Anderson, 33, 2958 Stanley St. (Apt. 4), Marianna, possession of a controlled substance with intent (crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana), possession of methamphetamine, hold for Leon County.
Kaylyn Gerry, 34, 4320 Deering St., Marianna, battery (domestic).
Kristell Diaz, 25, 18119 NW 66 Court, Hialeah, failure to appear (tag nonresident exemption not allowed).
Brittany Grumbling, 32, 15847 NW Ashley Shiver Road, Altha, grand theft.
Benjamin Hatton, 33, 1970 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Gadsden County.
JAIL POPULATION: 220
