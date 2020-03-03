The following people were booked in to the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 20-March 3
:
Dewayne Lawrence, 38, 7997 McCowen Mill Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Marquis Barnes, 37, 5650 Fort Road, Greenwood, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, resisting officer without violence.
Stacy Yoemans, 46, 1163 Emerald Lane, Graceville, hold for Holmes County.
Michael Hilliard, 38, 2633 Gardenview Road, Alford, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Joshua Burkhead, 37, 1873 Adolf Whitaker Road, Bonifay, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
Twena Johnson, 37, 5423 Highway 90, Marianna, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling (unarmed), petit theft, criminal mischief.
Bobby Tate, 34, 1368 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
Jermal Walker, 51, 411 North L St., Pensacola, operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
Paul Opfermann, 36, 6359 Blue Arrow Drive, Marianna, batter (domestic violence), false imprisonment.
Gabriel Colon, 22, 3649 Kaiser Ave., St. Cloud, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
Anita Bush, 56, 2506 Douglas Pond Road, Marianna, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (domestic violence).
Kathlin McLoon, 43, 5518 Greenwood Drive, Greenwood, violation of county probation.
Raymond Beggs, 39, 5808 Elm St., New Port Richie, non-payment of child support.
Albert Vasquez, 25, 115 10th St. West (Lot 12), Palmetto, failure to appear.
Rebecca Harp, 36, 668 Long Coy Ave., Kent, Ohio, non-payment of child support.
Torri Hill, 43, 4323 Woodberry Road, Marianna, non-payment of child support.
Gabriel Colon, 22, 3649 Kaiser Ave., St. Cloud, failure to appear.
Jason Thomas, 27, 5181 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, failure to appear.
Christopher Dickens, 41, 3012 Camp Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 234
