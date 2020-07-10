The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 8-10:
Charles Hartford, 27, 1318 Fairview Road, Panama City, providing false name to law enforcement; violation of state probation.
Leonard Hulsey, 51, 4113 Forrest St., Marianna, no driver’s license; violation of state probation.
Amy Abel, 32, 423 Date Palm Drive, Lake Park, hold for Palm Beach County.
Jamal Reynolds, 32, 1709 Booster Club Road, Bainbridge, GA, simple battery; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christin Graham, 30, 304 Marquis Drive, Dothan, AL, unlawful compensation - 18 counts; introduction/removal of contraband (hand-written communications) - four counts; introduction/possession of contraband (hand-written communication) - one count; unlawful use of a two-way communication device - two counts.
Larry Hill Jr., 21, 2380 Mayo Road, Grand Ridge, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Lacher Lindsey, 27, 2901 Circle T Road, Marianna, failure to appear (petit theft); violation of county probation.
Brandy Dunagan, 32, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, resisting arrest without violence, battery.
Kory Duey, 31, 4384 S County Road, Ozark AL, violation of conditional release (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Jacob Tucker, 27, 3746 Scott Church Road, Marianna, carrying a concealed firearm; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance.
Marisol Smith, 33, 420 South County Road, Slocomb, AL, violation of state probation.
Jonathan Hartsfield, 38, 3461 Skyline Drive, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Quanisha Johnson, 25, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Christa Patten, 30, 5490 College Drive, Graceville, violation of county probation, hold for Washington County.
William Ferrell, 69, 3238 Yorktown Drive, Tallahassee, driving under the influence.
Norma Quick, 43, 686 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, AL, failure to appear (parent failure to require school attendance).
Michael Baxley, 36, 1574 Blount Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Willis McKinnie, 40, 3192 Syracuse Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 209
