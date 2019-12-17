The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 14-17:
Shelia Mitchell, 44, 1027 Grandview Circle, Deerpark, AL, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a state correctional institution-two counts, unlawful use of two-way communication device.
Torri Waldrup, 30, 69 3-D Road, McIntosh, AL, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a state correctional institution-two counts, unlawful use of two-way communication device.
Michael Nelson, 40, 5265 Cliff St., Graceville, domestic violence (battery).
Leroy Cooper Jr., 30, 4120 Bellamy Bridge Road, Marianna, petit theft-third or subsequent offense (felony).
Malcolm Snowden, 29, 15965 SE Jeffery St., Blountstown, grand theft, dealing in stolen property.
Sarah Batts, 39, 3140 Lovewood Road, Marianna, non-child support.
Michael Wiley, 27, 739 Crayfish Road, Chattahoochee, violation of state probation, domestic battery by strangulation, criminal mischief, out-of-county warrant (Gadsden County).
Emily Johnson, 29, 2887 Old U.S. Road, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Jabre Gilbert, 28, 4193 Myles St., Marianna, possession of firearm by convicted felon, concealed weapon, grand theft of firearm, violation of state probation.
Omar Sales, 20, 3469 Myakka St., Marianna, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
Elijah Johnson Jr., 33, 7911 Sherry St., Sneads, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Amanda Harden, 51, 7868 Homefront Road, Sneads, retail theft, false ID to law enforcement officer, obstruct without violence, hold for Gadsden County.
Kayla Bryars, 27, 12700 Airport Road, Bay Minette, AL, street gang activity while committing introduction of contraband-16 counts, street gang activity while committing conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband-36 counts, conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband-two counts, introduction of contraband-three counts, street gang activity while committing conspiracy to sell or deliver controlled substance, street gang activity while committing attempt to commit introduction of contraband, interference with custody of prisoner-20 counts.
Christopher Crutchfield, 40, 9463 NW County Road 274, Altha, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 214
