The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from April 22-25:
Tiffany Newell, 25, 5373 Brown St., Graceville, criminal mischief, stalking.
Norman Dodson, 38, 3344 Highway 73, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Washington Williams, 38, 5157 Fort Road, Greenwood, possession of controlled substance.
Valerie Smith, 48, 2508 Highway 73 South, Marianna, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Cooper, 42, 640 Andrews Lane, Cairo, GA, fugitive from justice.
Robert Kimbrel, 45, 6227 NW County Road 274, Altha, battery (domestic violence), obstruction/resisting without violence.
Travet Smith, 41, 2098 Athens Court, Marianna, burglary to structure (unarmed), petit theft (two or more convictions), possession of drug (THC concentrate).
Keroy Venisee, 54, 4184 Imperial Lane, Marianna, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender).
Dennis Bopp, 59, 4381 Clinton St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence.
JAIL POPULATION: 185
