The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 6-8:
Derrick Harrell, 42, 826 Stone Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Wakulla Co.
Cortnee Howard, 30, 4107 Vada Road, Bainbridge, GA, possession of synthetic marijuana.
Katrina Sides, 38, 2420 Mayberry Lane, Marianna, hold for Washington Co.
Allen Walker, 31, 5255 Twins Lane, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Christopher Johnson, 37, 1911 Gloster Ave., Sneads, battery (domestic violence).
Alana Williams, 34, 2917 Orange St., Marianna, child abuse.
Kyle Blankenship, 28, 16432 Cameilia Lane, Altha, possession of synthetic cannaboids with intent to sell and/or distribute.
Robert Hastings, 24, 2009 River Road, Sneads, dealing in stolen property.
Victor Maldonado, 46, 4293 Palladian Way, Melbourne, fugitive from justice.
Felica Varner, 44, 2029 E Cottonwood Road, Dothan, AL, introduction of contraband (communication), unlawful use of two-way communication device, interference with prisoners.
Sammy Speight Jr., 32, 128 Rockwell St., Marianna, burglary of structure or conveyance, dealing in stolen property, petit theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 177
