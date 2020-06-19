The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 17-19:
Brandi Murdock, 30, 6778 Green Road, Sneads, burglary of a structure with battery-two counts, criminal mischief.
Arielle Pierce, 20, 1077 Main St., Bonifay, failure to appear-two counts (petit theft, giving false name to law enforcement officer)
Jason Perry, 32, 6410 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, battery by strangulation.
Daniel Farkash, 43, 2915 Maridale Road, Marianna, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.
Shateryka Washington, 24, 663 Red Fern Drive, Havana, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officer.
Hunter Martin, 19, 2314 Rodgers Lane, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Emily Smith, 19, 2882 Borden St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Tyrone Thompson, 5904 Aimesworth Court, Fayetteville, NC, failure to appear.
Joseph Hill, 375 Lanier Oaks (Apt. C2), Gretna, grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Charles Walker, 44, 5443 Pearl St., Graceville, hold for Washington and Holmes counties.
Anthony Franklin, 22, 2803 Caledonia St., Marianna, fugitive from justice.
Jacob Crovetti, 21, 2156 Crovetti Way, Alford, hold for Washington County.
Bradford Hopper, 63, 2670 Lantern Lane, College Park, GA, driving under the influence.
JAIL POPULATION: 193
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.