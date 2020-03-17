The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 14-17:
Johnny Curry, 40, 2417 Schault St., Columbus, GA, driving under the influence.
Stevi Smith, 30, 4369 Janet St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, fugitive from justice (White County, GA).
Nickalist Lang Sr., 44, 4369 Janet St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine.
Edward Roling, 55, 5132 Friendship Church Road, Malone, driving under the influence.
Erica Hicks, 55, 101 Levi St. (Lot B), Wewahitchka, violation of state probation.
Edward Butler, 71, 4850 Doewood Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual).
Cassie Brooks, 19, 2190 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence).
Alexandrine Galbreath, 33, 6925 Greenfield Road, Youngstown, possession of methamphetamine.
Tarvaris Perkins, 24, 816 South Washington St., Bainbridge, GA, aggravated assault, child abuse.
Lloyd Martin, 39, 18730 NE State Road 65, Hosford, possession of methamphetamine.
Shantel Lawrence, 33, 1943 Park Ave., Sneads, battery (domestic violence), resisting officer without violence.
Amber Young, 30, 1315 West 14th St., Lakeland, failure to appear (attaching tag not assigned).
Nikki Weems, 50, 2206 Crooked Oak Court, Panama City, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia).
Craig Hazzard, 56, 2045 3rd Ave. (Apt. 114), Sneads, out-of-county warrant (Bay County).
Jason Thomas, 27, 5181 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, giving false name, no driver’s license, out-of-county warrant (Walton County).
JAIL POPULATION: 231
