The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 21-23:

Kevin Mosley, 47, 1116 Sanders Ave., Graceville, possession of controlled substance without prescription, hold for Holmes County.

Ethan Roper, 20, 3428 Country Road, AL, burglary of a structure (unarmed), petit theft (less than $750).

Joseph Rogers, 29, 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), driving under the influence with damage to person or property.

Larry Rushin III, 29, 6070 Raymar Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.

Sazonna Blount, 22, 2882 Borden St., Marianna, hold for Washington County.

Donielle Sellers, 27, 17971 Dogwood Place, Alford, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Brandy Godwin, 31, 3293 Highway 71 North, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).

Johnny Banks, 44, 2189 Roberts Lane, Grand Ridge, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to BAL test.

JAIL POPULATION: 198

