The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 28-31:
Jonathan Aguilera, 24, 6237 Wolf Pond Road, Bascom, operating motor vehicle without license, driving under the influence, failure to register motor vehicle, hold for ICE.
Roy Collins, 44, 3167 Bumpnose Road, Marianna, resisting officer without violence, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to submit to BAL, violation of probation.
Reuben Hill, 46, 3131 Whiteville Road, Marianna, resisting arrest without violence, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, tampering with witness, felony battery, fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Steve Boyd, 48, 1967 Park Ave., Sneads, violation of injunction, felony battery.
Louis Turner, 30, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, failure to appear (battery-domestic violence).
Robert Scott Jr., 26, 2811 St. Johns Road, Marianna, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Michael Matthews, 37, 5189 Able Lane, Marianna, battery-domestic violence.
Oran Long, 65, 2876 Lovewood Road, Cottondale, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, battery-domestic violence.
Jarman Kilcrease, 28, 1929 West 26th St., Jacksonville, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance, petit theft (retail).
JAIL POPULATION: 192
