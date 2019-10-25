The Sneads Police Department is on the hunt for a suspect who reported got out of his vehicle and ran away into the woods during a pursuit that ensued when he sped away from a traffic stop on Tuesday.
In a press release, the agency reported that Chattahoochee resident Christopher Williams was pulled over on Old Spanish Trail because of equipment violation-unspecified in the release.
While the officer was trying to make contact, officials say, the driver accelerated and left the scene. The officer pursued as the vehicle continued on Old Spanish Trail.
Authorities say the driver, later identified by authorities as Williams, went through a ditch, then got out of the vehicle and ran. Tracking dogs from Apalachee Correctional Institution and Jackson CI were deployed and officials say they tracked the suspect down the nearby railroad tracks to Ham Pond Road, where the track was eventually lost.
Williams, 29, faces a charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement upon his capture, officials said.
