The Sneads Police Department reports the Wednesday arrest of Robert Hastings II, 24, of Sneads, on charges of driving while license suspended (knowingly), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities said in a press release that an agency officer saw a grey Ford Mustang with no license plate displayed traveling north on O’Hara Avenue, and began to pursue it. When the officer tried to catch up to it, officials report, the driver quickly turned onto Stone Lane, then into a driveway.
When contact was made with the driver, he identified himself and advised the officer that his license was suspended, officials say. A search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities report.
