A correctional officer trainee who worked at Graceville Correctional Facility in 2019 has been charged with several crimes related to her alleged prohibited relationship with a prisoner there, according to the Department of Corrections affidavit associated with her arrest.
Officials allege she became involved with the inmate two weeks after she was hired at the prison and that their relationship was of a romantic nature.
According to the Jackson County jail docket, Dothan, Alabama resident Christin Paige Graham, 30, is charged with 16 counts of unlawful compensation, five counts relating to contraband communications (letters), two counts of violating laws related to the unlawful use of a two-way communication device (cell phone), and one count of interference with a prisoner.
That interference charge was based on the allegation that Graham had a prohibited personal relationship with a prisoner and, in doing so, “has allowed (the inmate) to violate the rules ….including communication through unauthorized means, possession of unauthorized items (contraband cellular telephones, possession of contraband, and other unauthorized items) all without reporting her relationship and (the inmate’s) actions.”
The affidavit alleges that Graham knew the inmate had several prohibited cell phones, that she passed letters with the inmate, and that she engaged in cell phone conversations with the prisoner. Officials allege that “she has received calls, text messages, received pictures, sent pictures and conducted two video chats” with the inmate, one of which was allegedly sexually explicit.
Authorities allege she also provided the inmate with access to her personal Cash App so that his family or associates could send her money. Officials say 16 transactions were identified in that arrangement, totaling $1,595.
Cooperating inmates, according to the affidavit, gave sworn testimony that indicated the payments were for “various purposes, including but not limited to the purchase and use of contraband cellular telephones, payment for protection within the facility, or for circumventing the authorized procedure for inmates to purchase canteen.”
Graham’s bond was set at $13,000 during first appearance on her charges Wednesday.
