The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released video Monday of a woman who allegedly snatched the purse of an elderly shopper at a store in its jurisdiction on Dec. 8. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.
The 84-year-old victim was shopping and had Christmas money in her purse when a woman wearing a white hat and white jacket snatched the purse and ran. As she fled the store she was captured on security video cameras. The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.