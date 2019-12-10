The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released video Monday of a woman who allegedly snatched the purse of an elderly shopper at a store in its jurisdiction on Dec. 8. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The 84-year-old victim was shopping and had Christmas money in her purse when a woman wearing a white hat and white jacket snatched the purse and ran. As she fled the store she was captured on security video cameras. The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

