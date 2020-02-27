The Bonifay Police Department reports the Monday arrest of 48-year-old Bonifay resident Benjamin O. Lee on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual offender, fleeing and/or attempting to elude, reckless driving, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence.
On Feb. 25 at approximately 5 p.m., officials said in a press release, the BPD was dispatched to an unresponsive driver impeding southbound traffic on Waukesha Street (SR 79). Contact was made with a male driver, who was passed out behind the steering wheel with the transmission in gear. Subsequently identified as Lee, he was questioned briefly and asked to pull to the side of the roadway and to get out of the vehicle. He complied initially, but then got back in the driver’s seat of the Chevrolet pickup, officials say. As officers tried to pull him out of the vehicle, he reportedly sped away.
A pursuit ensued, traveling west on U.S. 90. Two BPD officers and an assisting Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to carry out a “rolling roadblock” on the truck, but Lee began driving more aggressively and passed through the median into oncoming eastbound traffic, officials report.
Lee then returned to the westbound lanes where a second “rolling roadblock” was attempted without success. He then turned right onto Banfill Avenue and began traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph in a 35 mph zone, officials reported.
The pursuit then traveled south on Depot Street, then again westbound on Highway 90. Authorities allege that Lee then intentionally struck a marked BPD office patrol car and a “pit maneuver” was used to end the pursuit, causing minor damage to a Bonifay Police and Holmes County Sheriff vehicle.
The BPD expressed thanks in the press release to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for that agency’s assistance in this incident and in maintaining the scene in another circumstance earlier that day.
