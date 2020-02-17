A $7,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Edward Kenneth Ross, according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
Ross was shot multiple times in his residence in the 6400 block of Sunset Drive in Panama City Beach on Dec. 29, 2019.
BCSO officials report that, according to witnesses, three black males knocked on the door of Ross's home. When the door was answered, they asked for Ross and were told he was unavailable, and the door was shut.
Deputies say the three males then pushed open the door, entered the home, and shot Ross several times.
The Florida Sheriff's Association Criminal Apprehension Program donated $5,000, adding to the $1,000 that Crime Stoppers had pledged. The U.S. Marshal’s Office has also donated $1,000. Anyone with information on the murder of Edward Kenneth Ross is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.
