A search warrant executed at a Washington County residence wrapped up a narcotics investigation last week with multiple drug and weapon charges, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The agency reports that, on January 9, the Washington County Drug Task Force and the WCSO SWAT team executed the warrant at a home located on State Road 79 north of Vernon. Task Force members from WCSO and the Chipley Police Department led the search, which resulted in heroin, meth, drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms being found throughout the home and property.
A minor was present in the home during the investigation, officials say.
Three occupants of the home were taken into custody and booked on multiple felony charges.
Thomas Jay Anderson, 34, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, child neglect, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Renee Sheraw, 29, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Lawton Ellis, 28, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
