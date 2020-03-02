A search warrant resulted in two arrests after heroin, methamphetamine and a large amount of counterfeit money was discovered in a Westville residence, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
Agency investigators executed the search warrant Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 2529 Stewart Circle. As deputies made entry into the home, officials say, 28-year-old Kelvin N. Redmon retreated to a bathroom in the rear of the residence and unsuccessfully tried to flush a substance that later tested positive as heroin.
“The heroin was collected, and the search of the home additionally resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, new and used syringes, digital scales, a spoon containing methamphetamine residue, counterfeit bills that represented more than $800 of U.S. currency, as well as a printer and large sheets of paper, both of which were used to manufacture the counterfeit bills,” officials said in a press release.
A small child was also present in the home at the time the search warrant was executed, authorities added.
Redmond was arrested and is charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, child neglect without great harm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested was 22-year-old Summer R. Taylor, who is charged with child neglect without great harm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of state probation.
More charges are pending in relation to money counterfeiting, authorities said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.