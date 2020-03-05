Three men were arrested Friday, Feb. 28, following the execution of a search warrant at 717 East Nebraska Ave., in Bonifay, according to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say investigators found 37-year-old Steven R. Johnson on the front porch when they arrived to carry out the search, and discovered him in possession of a baggie containing marijuana. He was detained and the search continued into the residence.
Once inside, investigators made contact with 37-year-old Joshua C. Mathis and 26-year-old Tyler A. Pate and also observed three children to be in the home, officials say.
A search of Johnson’s bedroom resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and items allegedly used for distribution such as new baggies for packaging and digital scales, as well as pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, authorities report.
The search continued in a bedroom used by Mathis, where investigators allegedly found more methamphetamine, scales and packaging items, as well as additional smoking pipes and marijuana.
Mathis is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pate is charged with possession of marijuana- less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
