The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests of 49-year-old Sneads resident Christopher Harden and 60-year-old Tallahassee resident Thomas Bernard Green, each on a charge of retail theft, in connection with the following incident at the Marianna Walmart on Dec. 24:
“On Christmas Eve at approximately 3:23 p.m. a Jackson County deputy arrived at Walmart to work an off-duty security detail. At the same time, an off-duty deputy arrived at the store to finish some last minute Christmas shopping.
“Both were notified by a Walmart Asset Protection Associate that two subjects had been seen removing the security device from a 50” flat screen television. One of the deputies recognized the subjects from the surveillance videos of prior theft cases that he was actively investigating. The two officers posted up on opposing exits and waited for the suspects to pass the last point of sale.
“They were detained as they attempted to exit the store. Surveillance footage showed that one of the suspects, Christopher Harden, acted as a lookout and gave hand signals to the other suspect, Thomas Bernard Green. Harden also gave a false name and Social Security number to Law Enforcement, but the investigation revealed his true identity.
“Both eventually admitted to the theft in post Miranda statements. Their vehicle was towed to the Sheriff’s Office impound and an inventory search revealed several cartons of cigarettes and several pairs of work gloves that were believed to have been stolen from the Pilot Travel Center. That investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending. Both subjects were lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
