The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the theft of a vehicle this week, and officials say a suspect has been identified and is being sought in the case.
Authorities did not name that individual in the press release issued by that agency about the case.
Officials did say that officers responded to the area of Sand Ridge Church Road Monday in response to a call about the missing vehicle, which was not described in the release.
Once at the scene, deputies talked with the victim in the Bradley Road community and determined that the victim had loaned the vehicle to a relative and that the vehicle was discovered stolen when that relative, a brother to the victim, awoke from sleep at a friend’s home.
As a result of the investigation, the vehicle was located in the Brushy Pond Road area, and returned to the rightful owner. A suspect has been identified in the theft and charges are forthcoming, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.