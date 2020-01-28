A man wanted by three area agencies was found hiding under a bed in a Grand Ridge residence after authorities tracked him there from another location, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities report that on Jan. 25 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the agency learned that fugitive William Nichols was reportedly trespassing upon a property on Brushy Pond Road in Grand Ridge. As officers were on their way to that location, dispatchers were notified that Nichols had left there on foot once he learned that law enforcement had been called. Authorities say he was aware of active warrants for his arrest held by Jackson, Gadsden and Leon counties.
Based on information provided by the caller, and with the assistance of responding K-9 teams and other law enforcement officers, Nichols was eventually tracked to a residence on Highway 69 in Grand Ridge. Upon arrival by the homeowner, Nichols was located hiding under a bed in a spare bedroom, officials reported.
Nichols was arrested and taken to the Jackson County on charges of burglary and resisting an officer without violence.
