The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that one juvenile was detained Tuesday as a suspect in an incident involving shots allegedly being fired from a vehicle.
Four more juveniles occupying the suspect vehicle were turned over to their parents. The JCSO issued a press release regarding the incident.
“On 6-16-20 at approximately 5:53 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Napier Trail and Hwy 90 West,” the release states.
“While enroute deputies learned that the suspects had followed or chased the victim from Wynn Street in Marianna to his residence on Napier Trail before shots were fired. A vehicle description was given, which resulted in the suspect’s car being intercepted by Law Enforcement on Hwy 90 as it traveled eastbound.
"A felony traffic stop was conducted and five subjects were initially detained, the youngest being 14 years of age. When investigating officers interviewed the victim, he was not able to say with certainty that the suspect fired at him, but could confirm that shots were fired from the vehicle which was parked on the roadway at the time. Occupants of the suspect vehicle stated that one of the juveniles fired the shots and then threw the gun out of the window when he observed a responding Deputy turn around on them. Two men from a local towing company observed the suspect throw an item from the vehicle and lead officers to the area. After searching for approximately 30 minutes, the handgun was located and secured as evidence. The investigation revealed that one of the females agreed to meet the victim at Wynn St. to talk but when he arrived, he observed that she had brought four people with her. Feeling in fear that he was being set up for an assault, he left the area and drove back to his house on Napier Rd. All five of the subjects followed him in a vehicle, where the confrontation escalated. Four of the juveniles were released to their parents and one male, age 17, was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle within 1000 Feet of a Person. He was placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice in Bay County Florida,” the release concludes.
