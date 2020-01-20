A report of a suspicious person resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man on Thursday, Jan. 16, according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with that agency responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. that morning, at an address on Horseshoe Loop, where they discovered an individual sleeping in a wooded area.
Deputies made contact with the man, identified as 56-year-old Curtis Ray Harrison Jr., and advised that he needed to leave the premises because he was on private property.
As Harrison was gathering his belongings, deputies reportedly saw him pick up a glass smoking pipe that contained burnt residue, and subsequently detained him for possession of drug paraphernalia.
As the interaction continued, officials say, Harrison was found to also be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
He was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), and possession of paraphernalia.
