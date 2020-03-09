Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller reports the Monday arrest of a Sneads couple, a man and his live-in girlfriend charged with domestic battery upon each other.
Cash Thomas, 29, was also charged in the case with false imprisonment and depriving the woman the use of 911.
Miller said in a press release that officers from his agency responded to a residence on River Road early Monday in reference to a domestic disturbance.
“During the course of the investigation it was determined that Cash Thomas, and his live in girlfriend, Destiny Bryan had been involved in an altercation,” the release stated. “At some point during the altercation a knife was pulled in a threatening manner.”
Thomas and Bryan, 21, who was also charged with aggravated assault, were both arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on their charges.
