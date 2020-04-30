The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 24-year-old Sneads resident Jordan Jacob Kent this week on charges of lewd and lascivious battery and lewd and lascivious molestation in a suspected abuse case dating to two years ago, according to a press release issued by the agency this week.
“On December 11, 2019, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Sneads Police Department in regards to sexual abuse that occurred two years ago in the area of Birchwood Road, Grand Ridge,” the release states. “On December 18, 2019, the victim disclosed being sodomized by Jordan Jacob Kent. At the time of the incident, the victim was approximately 10 years old and Kent was 22 years of age. The victim reported this was an isolated incident.
"On January 9, 2020, contact was made with Kent in regards to his involvement in the sexual abuse. Kent acknowledged that the sexual contact with the victim did occur, but it only occurred once.
"On March 2, 2020, an arrest warrant was obtained for Kent. On April 27, 2020, Kent was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”
