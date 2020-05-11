The Snead Police Department reports the arrest late last week of Robert Alan Hasings II, 24, of Sneads. He was charged with dealing in stolen property.
Last Tuesday, SPD reports, the agency learned that some tires had been stolen from Sneads Tire & Oil.
“During the course of the investigation it was determined that Robert Hastings II was selling the stolen tires via Facebook,” the release states.
On Wednesday, May 6, agency investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hastings. Later that day the warrant was executed, and Hastings was taken into custody at his residence. He was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charge, the release advised.
