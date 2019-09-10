The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of Michael Roy Thomas, 48, on a charge of felony driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual offender.
In a press release, SPD reports that Thomas was pulled over for speeding while behind the wheel of a blue 2005 Dodge Stratus. When officials checked his license, MPD reports, it was discovered as suspended and that Thomas had been identified as a habitual offender on the offense. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Jackson County jail to await court action on the charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.