Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... FLORIDA...GEORGIA... PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231) AFFECTING COFFEE AND DALE COUNTIES CHOCTAWHATCHEE RIVER NEAR NEWTON (SR 134) AFFECTING DALE COUNTY CHOCTAWHATCHEE RIVER NEAR CARYVILLE (US 90) AFFECTING HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES CHOCTAWHATCHEE RIVER NEAR BRUCE (SR 20) AFFECTING WALTON AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES KINCHAFOONEE CREEK NEAR 11 E OF DAWSON AT PINEWOOD RD IN LEE COUNTY AFFECTING LEE COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN FLORIDA... CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90) AFFECTING JACKSON COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90). * FROM SUNDAY MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 9:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.2 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE SUNDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 18.3 FEET BY SUNDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY MONDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT: AT 18.5 FEET: WATER BEGINS TO OVERTOP THE BANK AT TURTLE BEND LANE. &&