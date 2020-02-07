The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest this week of 38-year-old Olen Hunter, on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and driving a car with a tag attached but not assigned to the vehicle.
An SPD official says, because of the alleged tag violation, Hunter was pulled over while eastbound on U.S. Highway 90, driving a white Ford pickup truck.
Hunter admitted to knowing that the tag was not assigned to the vehicle, officials say, adding that while taking inventory of the truck, an officer found a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested “presumptive positive” results for the presence of methamphetamine.
Hunter was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail to await his first court appearance on the charges.
