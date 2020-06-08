The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Sunday arrest of Sneads resident Lynda G. Joyner, 54, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after she allegedly threatened an immediate family member while pointing a gun at him.
Officials say the victim had a video recording of the incident.
Authorities were called twice about the matter that day.
They responded the first time to a report of an armed disturbance on Lake Seminole Road near Sneads.
“Upon the deputy’s arrival, all parties involved reported that there was never a firearm involved and that it was just a misunderstanding,” officials said in a press release. “Later that same afternoon a second call was received to the same address,” the release continued.
“Upon arrival the officers learned that the victim had video of the suspect, Lynda G. Joyner, pointing the pistol at him while making threatening statements. Mrs. Joyner was located at a local boat ramp and the pistol was recovered from her care and custody. She was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and the case was classified as 'domestic' due to the victim being an immediate family member. Mrs. Joyner was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. Sheriff (Lou) Roberts would like to thank the Sneads Police Department for their assistance in this case,” the release concluded.
