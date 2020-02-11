A medical emergency call has resulted in the arrest of a Southport woman on child abuse charges, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say agency deputies were dispatched to a residence on 4th Circle in Southport on Feb. 5, because of a report of an unresponsive child. The child was very lethargic and minimally responsive, officials say, and EME team members advised law enforcement they believed the child could have overdosed on an unknown substance.
BCSO criminal investigators went to the hospital and spoke with the child's caregiver, 58-year-old Diane Farris. Authorities say Farris stated the child was jumping on furniture and she heard the child fall off. She went to check on the youngster and reports finding the child unresponsive and face down on the floor.
Farris stated she then ran next door to call 911. Investigators report they saw Farris “twitching and unable to sit still, an indication of someone under the influence of narcotics,” the release stated. When asked, Diane Farris initially denied using any illegal substances, official say.
A search warrant was obtained for the home. Officials say two pipes with a leafy green substance were found, along with a tray of the unknown leafy green substance.
Narcotics officers with the Special Investigations Division believe the substance could be a synthetic narcotic known as Spice. The items have been sent to the lab at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further testing.
Investigators spoke to Farris again and she admitted she uses a synthetic narcotic known as spice, and had smoked some that morning, authorities report.
Officials say the child tested positive for K2, also known as Spice, and another substance. Farris was arrested and charged with child abuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.