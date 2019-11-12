The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted robbery of a clerk at the Steele City Marathon station on Sunday, Nov. 10, around 9 p.m.
Officials said in a press release that an as-yet-unidentified male wearing a mask entered the store and demanded money.
No firearm was displayed, but the suspect had his hand in the pocket of his jacket, leading the clerk to believe that he might be armed, officials reported.
When the clerk attempted to activate the silent alarm, the suspect left the store, running around the south side of the store and back to the east. He was not able to obtain any money in the attempted robbery.
Investigators believe that the suspect may have entered a vehicle before fleeing the area. The Sheriff’s Office noted that K-9 tracking teams from Jackson Correctional Institution and Apalachee Correctional Institution assisted in the case.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division or Crimestoppers at 526-5000.
