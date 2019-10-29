A Bascom man previously convicted as a violent felony offender is back behind bars following a traffic stop that revealed a stolen handgun early Thursday morning in Washington County, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency reports that just after 1 a.m. that day, deputies stopped a green Cadillac near the intersection of Coggin Avenue and State Road 77. The release did not specify the reason for the stop.
The driver, 25-year-old Qualin Justin Williams, of Bascom, was asked to step out of the vehicle after refusing to stop reaching under the seat of his vehicle, authorities said.
As deputies conducted a pat-down, Williams repeatedly attempted to conceal the front area of his pants, the release states. As deputies gained access, officials said, they discovered a loaded 9 mm handgun in Williams’ front waistband.
Once deputies confirmed the weapon was reported as stolen, Williams was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, dealing in stolen property, and altering identification of a weapon by attempting to remove the serial number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.