A Bascom man previously convicted as a violent felony offender is back behind bars following a traffic stop that revealed a stolen handgun early Thursday morning in Washington County, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency reports that just after 1 a.m. that day, deputies stopped a green Cadillac near the intersection of Coggin Avenue and State Road 77. The release did not specify the reason for the stop.

The driver, 25-year-old Qualin Justin Williams, of Bascom, was asked to step out of the vehicle after refusing to stop reaching under the seat of his vehicle, authorities said.

As deputies conducted a pat-down, Williams repeatedly attempted to conceal the front area of his pants, the release states. As deputies gained access, officials said, they discovered a loaded 9 mm handgun in Williams’ front waistband.

Once deputies confirmed the weapon was reported as stolen, Williams was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, dealing in stolen property, and altering identification of a weapon by attempting to remove the serial number.

