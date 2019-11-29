A suspect in a Walton County structure fire was taken into custody after authorities came to suspect he ignited the fire and stole a volunteer firefighter’s vehicle, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Nov. 29, Just before 10 a.m. WCSO deputies responded to Smith Road in DeFuniak Springs following the report of a structure fire. A Liberty Volunteer Firefighter arrived first, leaving his personal vehicle running while he got out to evaluate the fire.
A man covered in blood ran from the residence, stole the volunteer firefighter’s vehicle and fled. The suspect, later identified as William Larrick II, 38, was located on Royale Street in the DeFuniak Springs city limits and taken into custody, officials said. The release did not state whether any exact charge was immediately filed.
The home on Smith Road was found to have suspicious materials inside, authorities stated, not giving other specifics about the materials. The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and requested that a bomb squad respond.
Deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue personnel maintained a perimeter while awaiting bomb squad response.
More information will be released once available, officials said.
