On Monday, Sept. 9, at approximately 12 a.m., the Marianna Police Department received a report of a burglary at the Friendly Corner Sports Bar on St. Andrews Street.
Responding officers located a broken window on the west side of the building. On entering the structure with the manager of the bar, officers noticed that several items were missing, including several bottles of liquor, cans and bottles of alcohol, and a music turntable.
While canvasing the area, officers saw several people at the McLane Community Center, approximately a block away from the scene. They fled the area at the sight of law enforcement, officials reported in a press release about the incident. While searching the area where the individuals were initially seen, officers located a variety of liquor bottles, alcohol bottles and cans. Many were still cold to the touch. A back pack containing several items believed to be stolen from the bar was located in the vicinity as well.
Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and that charges in the case are pending.
