The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Sunday morning arrest of a 19-year-old that reportedly became aggressive during an encounter with a deputy.
Officials say a relative of the teen, Bucanan Easton Boggs, had called for help around 10:15 a.m., reporting that he had broken the windshield out of her truck.
When questioned, authorities say, Boggs “became irate and stepped up in the deputy’s face in an aggressive posture.” When warned that he could go to jail regarding his behavior, officials report, Boggs pushed past the officer with his shoulder and left arm. When the deputy attempted to detain him, Boggs reportedly snatched away and threw his cell phone, which struck the deputy on the shoe and shattered. Boggs was placed on the ground and handcuffed, officials say. The deputy received a minor knee injury in the scuffle and was treated at Jackson Hospital, then released.
Boggs was taken to jail and is charged with resisting arrest with violence, criminal mischief, and battery on a law enforcement officer.
