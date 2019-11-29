The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Daveon Gilbert, 18, on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit to do so.
In a press release this week, MPD reports that on Nov. 27 the agency received an anonymous call from someone reporting that they’d seen a man walking on Guyton Street and “shifting a pistol in his waistband.”
Officers located a man on Guyton Street near Kelson Avenue that matched the description given by the caller, the release stated. He was identified as Gilbert. An agency officer reportedly saw a bulge under the Gilbert’s shirt near his waist line and a pat down was conducted. The officer located a Taurus Millennium .45 caliber pistol, authorities said.
As an 18-year-old, authorities said, he is not eligible for a conceal carry permit and was charged with the stated offense.
