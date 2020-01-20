The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 15-year-old on charges of making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.
Last Saturday, officials were alerted by several citizens about a post made on social media. Alex X. Baker, of Westville, was identified as the person posting the message. He had “claimed to be in possession of Tannerite (a binary explosive) and made mention of ‘waiting to blow up a special house’ and ‘going on a killing spree,’” authorities said in a press release about his arrest and subsequent temporary transfer to a detention facility.
In an investigation into Baker's social media accounts, officials report, deputies located images of a pistol, a magazine with bullets, and a photo of Tannerite, along with the reported threats.
Baker was located and interviewed, at which time he admitted to posting the photos and threats to his Instagram page, authorities report.
He was arrested and is charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, and transferred to a juvenile detention center in Bay County.
Baker is now out of detention and wearing an ankle monitor as the result of an unrelated charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.